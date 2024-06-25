UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.02 on Friday. UiPath has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 0.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

