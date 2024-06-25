U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $48.00 at Evercore ISI

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

