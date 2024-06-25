TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TNET stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 282,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

