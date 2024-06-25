Triad Investment Management Sells 12,242 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Triad Investment Management decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 5.0% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

SLB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

