Triad Investment Management Purchases 18,879 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altus Power by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in Altus Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 129,215 shares of company stock valued at $518,011. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 438,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,186. The company has a market cap of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

