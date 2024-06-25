Triad Investment Management Has $3.20 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises about 3.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $241,384,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 14,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,799.00. 31,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,350.06 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,775.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,692.97.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.