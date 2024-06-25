Triad Investment Management Buys 2,970 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises 2.4% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 381,318 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,950,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 581,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

