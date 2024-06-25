TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.35 and last traded at $146.25. Approximately 253,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 762,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $324,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $930,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,066.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 104.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

