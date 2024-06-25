TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $57,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,546. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.