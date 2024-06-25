Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.03

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 76869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $563.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,111,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

