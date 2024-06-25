TomoChain Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $37.11 million and $4.40 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

