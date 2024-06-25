Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. 985,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,566. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

