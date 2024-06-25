Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 8,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,711. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

