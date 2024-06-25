Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.4 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.10. 3,695,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,309. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

