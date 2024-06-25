Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,517,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,574. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

