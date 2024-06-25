Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Crown Price Performance

CCK traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.61. 701,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,093. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

