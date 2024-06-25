Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.17 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $502.31 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,593,089,660 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.