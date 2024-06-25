The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 641 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PNC stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $152.93. 423,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 85,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 127.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

