The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $51,692,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.88. 4,145,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.