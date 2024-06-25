The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,164. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.