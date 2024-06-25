The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Boeing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. 7,434,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average is $199.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.