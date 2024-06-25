The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,418,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5,090.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 1,145,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after buying an additional 881,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 54.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 825,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 2,948.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 762,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. 4,837,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,276. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

