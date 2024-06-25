TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.33 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $102.91 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,416,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,811,487 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

