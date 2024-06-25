TeraWulf Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 60,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 204% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,750 call options.

TeraWulf stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 17,771,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,746,828. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

