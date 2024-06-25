Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Trading Up 0.2%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 19,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 211,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

