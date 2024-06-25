Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 4.4%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 1,751,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,865,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $392,913 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after purchasing an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

