Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 301,486 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

