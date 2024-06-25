Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLT opened at $217.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $136.99 and a 12 month high of $218.45. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.