Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.8%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $849.00 and last traded at $842.06. 1,594,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,608,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $826.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.