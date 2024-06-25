Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,570.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

