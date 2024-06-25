Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $30,513.61 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.44 or 0.05508285 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

