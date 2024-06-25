Strategic Planning Group LLC Invests $867,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,181 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 52,773 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 444,825 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.01. 30,893,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,030,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

