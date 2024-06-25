Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 238,097 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,275,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,560,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.