Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.0% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $224,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $467,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.13 on Monday, reaching $498.91. 13,510,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.05, for a total value of $1,029,156.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,765,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,223 shares of company stock valued at $115,501,591. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

