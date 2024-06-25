Strategic Planning Group LLC Buys 5,156 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,642. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

