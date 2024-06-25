StockNews.com Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to “Hold”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

INDB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 102.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

