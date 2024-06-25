StockNews.com Lowers Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) to Sell

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 959,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after buying an additional 1,224,216 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2,344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 680,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

