StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SIFY opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

