Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,117% compared to the typical daily volume of 345 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 978,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,226,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,521,000 after buying an additional 542,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,223,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after buying an additional 620,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

