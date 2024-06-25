Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Stride Put Options (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,571 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 892% compared to the average volume of 763 put options.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. 49,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,811. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

