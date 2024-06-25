Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 25th (ASND, BALL, BERY, CHRW, CMTL, COMP, CPRI, CRDO, E, ES)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 25th:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $156.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.70.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.