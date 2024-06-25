Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRCL

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -261.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $209,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after acquiring an additional 271,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stericycle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after acquiring an additional 679,974 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.