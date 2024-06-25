Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 282.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,362,673,000 after buying an additional 1,041,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,720. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

