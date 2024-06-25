Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.22. 798,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,098. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.