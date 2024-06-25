Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Up 5.8%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.37. 452,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 706,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,118,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 106,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 299,931 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

