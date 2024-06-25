SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 27,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 128% compared to the average volume of 11,870 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 53,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 328,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,919,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.87. 1,750,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

