SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.33. 327,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,892. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

