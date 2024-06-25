SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Navalign LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,971,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,696.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 175,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 165,472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

