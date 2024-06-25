SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 202,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,613.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 143,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,482. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

