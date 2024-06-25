SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,976. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

